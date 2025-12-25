Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by BoostSecurity. cred_scanner is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing
SMB and mid-market teams with fragmented SAST tooling will see immediate ROI from BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing because zero-touch CI/CD integration means security scanning runs without pipeline rewrites or developer friction. The platform covers OWASP Top 10, CVE detection, secrets, and IaC scanning in a single enforcement layer, cutting tool sprawl and the overhead of maintaining separate Snyk, Checkmarx, and Sonar integrations. Skip this if your organization needs deep static analysis for complex legacy codebases or prioritizes runtime vulnerability detection over shift-left prevention; BoostSecurity's strength is speed of deployment and policy consistency, not replacing dedicated SAST depth for large enterprises with mature AppSec programs.
Teams integrating credential scanning into CI/CD pipelines benefit from cred_scanner's focused simplicity: it catches AWS secrets before they hit repos without the bloat of full SAST platforms. The tool's 93 GitHub stars and free pricing reflect its adoption among lean security operations that need one job done well. Skip this if your org uses HashiCorp Vault or similar secret management,cred_scanner prevents exposure but doesn't rotate or manage credentials, so it's a gate, not a vault.
Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD
A Python command line tool that scans directories for AWS credentials in files, designed for CI/CD integration to prevent credential exposure in builds.
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Common questions about comparing BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing vs cred_scanner for your static application security testing needs.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing: Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Zero Touch Provisioning for CI/CD integration without pipeline modification, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability scanning, CVE detection in open source libraries..
cred_scanner: A Python command line tool that scans directories for AWS credentials in files, designed for CI/CD integration to prevent credential exposure in builds..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing and cred_scanner serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection, CI/CD. Key differences: BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing is Commercial while cred_scanner is Free, cred_scanner is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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