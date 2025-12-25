BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing

SMB and mid-market teams with fragmented SAST tooling will see immediate ROI from BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing because zero-touch CI/CD integration means security scanning runs without pipeline rewrites or developer friction. The platform covers OWASP Top 10, CVE detection, secrets, and IaC scanning in a single enforcement layer, cutting tool sprawl and the overhead of maintaining separate Snyk, Checkmarx, and Sonar integrations. Skip this if your organization needs deep static analysis for complex legacy codebases or prioritizes runtime vulnerability detection over shift-left prevention; BoostSecurity's strength is speed of deployment and policy consistency, not replacing dedicated SAST depth for large enterprises with mature AppSec programs.