Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BoostSecurity ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by BoostSecurity. Dynatrace Application Observability is a commercial application security posture management tool by Dynatrace. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams responsible for supply chain risk will find BoostSecurity ASPM's queryable inventory of CI/CD components and automated discovery across GitHub, plugins, and developer accounts genuinely useful for closing visibility gaps that spreadsheets cannot scale to. The tool maps runtime and build environments together to surface exploitability context, which matters more than raw vulnerability counts when you're triaging across dozens of repositories. This is explicitly not for teams that need vulnerability scanning to replace their existing SAST/DAST tools; BoostSecurity sits upstream, answering what should be scanned and by whom, not replacing the scanners themselves.
Dynatrace Application Observability
DevOps and platform engineering teams operating microservices across AWS, Azure, or GCP will get the most from Dynatrace Application Observability because its continuous topology discovery actually maps what's running in your cluster, not what you think is running. The platform covers NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring and PR.IR technology infrastructure resilience through automated baselining and service-to-database dependency mapping that catches anomalies most APM tools miss. Skip this if you need a lightweight, open-source first approach; Dynatrace's pricing scales aggressively with data volume and favors teams already committed to deep observability.
ASPM platform for monitoring and hardening app security across SDLC
APM platform for monitoring app performance, cloud-native workloads & databases
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Common questions about comparing BoostSecurity ASPM vs Dynatrace Application Observability for your application security posture management needs.
BoostSecurity ASPM: ASPM platform for monitoring and hardening app security across SDLC. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Queryable inventory of software pipeline components, Automated discovery of GitHub apps, CI plugins, and developer accounts, Risk prioritization based on exploitability context..
Dynatrace Application Observability: APM platform for monitoring app performance, cloud-native workloads & databases. built by Dynatrace. Core capabilities include Continuous topology discovery for cloud-native workloads and microservices, End-to-end distributed tracing across services and infrastructure, Code-level profiling with CPU, memory, and thread analysis..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BoostSecurity ASPM differentiates with Queryable inventory of software pipeline components, Automated discovery of GitHub apps, CI plugins, and developer accounts, Risk prioritization based on exploitability context. Dynatrace Application Observability differentiates with Continuous topology discovery for cloud-native workloads and microservices, End-to-end distributed tracing across services and infrastructure, Code-level profiling with CPU, memory, and thread analysis.
BoostSecurity ASPM is developed by BoostSecurity. Dynatrace Application Observability is developed by Dynatrace. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BoostSecurity ASPM integrates with GitHub. Dynatrace Application Observability integrates with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Linux, Windows and 5 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
BoostSecurity ASPM and Dynatrace Application Observability serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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