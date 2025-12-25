BoostSecurity ASPM: ASPM platform for monitoring and hardening app security across SDLC. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Queryable inventory of software pipeline components, Automated discovery of GitHub apps, CI plugins, and developer accounts, Risk prioritization based on exploitability context..

Dynatrace Application Observability: APM platform for monitoring app performance, cloud-native workloads & databases. built by Dynatrace. Core capabilities include Continuous topology discovery for cloud-native workloads and microservices, End-to-end distributed tracing across services and infrastructure, Code-level profiling with CPU, memory, and thread analysis..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.