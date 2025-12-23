Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Boman.ai Boman is a commercial application security posture management tool by Boman.ai. Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is a commercial application security posture management tool by Heeler. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB security teams that need to consolidate scanning results across multiple tools without hiring a security analyst will find real value in Boman.ai Boman's AI-driven triage and remediation guidance. The platform covers PR.PS and ID.RA functions, meaning it handles both vulnerability discovery and the analytics work that usually requires manual effort. Skip this if you're a large enterprise with mature DevSecOps practices already embedded in CI/CD pipelines; Boman's strength is reducing noise for teams with limited staffing, not replacing an established scanning infrastructure.
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
SMB and mid-market engineering teams drowning in dependency upgrade tickets will find real relief in Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation because it actually closes the loop between finding vulnerabilities and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The tool generates validated pull requests with breaking change detection and safe upgrade paths, cutting the manual triage work that typically stalls remediation for weeks. Larger enterprises with mature AppSec programs and strict change control gates may find the agentic approach moves faster than their existing workflows allow, requiring process adjustments rather than delivering immediate value out of the box.
AI-powered application security platform with automated scanning and analytics
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
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Common questions about comparing Boman.ai Boman vs Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation for your application security posture management needs.
Boman.ai Boman: AI-powered application security platform with automated scanning and analytics. built by Boman.ai. Core capabilities include Automated security scanning, Unified dashboard for security findings, AI/ML powered vulnerability analytics..
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation: Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets. built by Heeler. Core capabilities include Automated open-source dependency upgrades with validation, Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Agentic workflows generating validated pull requests..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Boman.ai Boman differentiates with Automated security scanning, Unified dashboard for security findings, AI/ML powered vulnerability analytics. Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation differentiates with Automated open-source dependency upgrades with validation, Runtime threat modeling for vulnerability prioritization, Agentic workflows generating validated pull requests.
Boman.ai Boman is developed by Boman.ai. Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation is developed by Heeler. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Boman.ai Boman and Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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