Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool is a commercial application security posture management tool by Boman.ai. Secure Decisions Code Dx is a commercial application security posture management tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams drowning in findings from disparate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools will appreciate Boman.ai AppSec Tool's ability to triage and route fixes directly into their existing CI/CD and ticketing workflows; the AI-powered remediation guidance cuts the noise that typically forces developers to choose between ignoring alerts or context-switching constantly. The platform covers ID.RA and GV.SC functions well, meaning you get genuine supply-chain visibility and risk prioritization rather than raw vulnerability counts. Skip this if you need deep runtime or infrastructure scanning; Boman.ai stays focused on the SDLC, which is exactly where most organizations actually fix things.
Teams drowning in SAST and DAST tool sprawl need Code Dx to stop treating each scanner as a separate firehose. It correlates findings across your existing tools, surfaces real priorities, and assigns remediation work in one place instead of forcing developers to toggle between five vendor consoles. The aggregation model covers ID.RA and PR.PS functions by forcing you to see your actual risk posture rather than per-tool alert counts. Skip this if your organization has standardized on a single commercial scanner with built-in triage, or if you need DAST-specific features like API testing; Code Dx excels at post-scan noise reduction, not expanding what you scan.
ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC
AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Boman.ai AppSec Tool vs Secure Decisions Code Dx for your application security posture management needs.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool: ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC. built by Boman.ai. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard consolidating findings from multiple security tools, Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)..
Secure Decisions Code Dx: AppSec tool that aggregates SAST/DAST results for triage & remediation. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include Aggregation of results from multiple open source and commercial analysis tools, Correlation of weakness data across analysis tools, Visual analysis and prioritization of vulnerability findings..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool differentiates with Unified dashboard consolidating findings from multiple security tools, Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST). Secure Decisions Code Dx differentiates with Aggregation of results from multiple open source and commercial analysis tools, Correlation of weakness data across analysis tools, Visual analysis and prioritization of vulnerability findings.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool is developed by Boman.ai. Secure Decisions Code Dx is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool and Secure Decisions Code Dx serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox