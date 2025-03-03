Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool is a commercial application security posture management tool by Boman.ai. Entersoft Application Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Entersoft Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams drowning in findings from disparate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools will appreciate Boman.ai AppSec Tool's ability to triage and route fixes directly into their existing CI/CD and ticketing workflows; the AI-powered remediation guidance cuts the noise that typically forces developers to choose between ignoring alerts or context-switching constantly. The platform covers ID.RA and GV.SC functions well, meaning you get genuine supply-chain visibility and risk prioritization rather than raw vulnerability counts. Skip this if you need deep runtime or infrastructure scanning; Boman.ai stays focused on the SDLC, which is exactly where most organizations actually fix things.
Entersoft Application Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling codebases and third-party dependencies will get real value from Entersoft Application Security's combination of SAST, DAST, and SCA paired with threat modeling services; the vendor's depth in supply chain risk management (GV.SC) and security training reflects a platform built for organizations that need to shift left without sacrificing depth on what's already in production. Small teams or those wanting a single-vendor SIEM integration should look elsewhere; Entersoft's strength is in the application layer, not downstream alerting, and that focus means you're buying a specialist tool, not a platform.
ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC
AppSec services including SAST, DAST, SCA, threat modeling & training
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Common questions about comparing Boman.ai AppSec Tool vs Entersoft Application Security for your application security posture management needs.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool: ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC. built by Boman.ai. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard consolidating findings from multiple security tools, Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)..
Entersoft Application Security: AppSec services including SAST, DAST, SCA, threat modeling & training. built by Entersoft Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), dynamic application security testing (dast). Boman.ai AppSec Tool differentiates with Unified dashboard consolidating findings from multiple security tools, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and dependency scanning, AI-powered vulnerability remediation. Entersoft Application Security differentiates with Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Threat Modeling, Security Training.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool is developed by Boman.ai. Entersoft Application Security is developed by Entersoft Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool and Entersoft Application Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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