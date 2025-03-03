Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool is a commercial application security posture management tool by Boman.ai. Data Theorem Web Secure is a commercial application security posture management tool by Data Theorem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams drowning in findings from disparate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools will appreciate Boman.ai AppSec Tool's ability to triage and route fixes directly into their existing CI/CD and ticketing workflows; the AI-powered remediation guidance cuts the noise that typically forces developers to choose between ignoring alerts or context-switching constantly. The platform covers ID.RA and GV.SC functions well, meaning you get genuine supply-chain visibility and risk prioritization rather than raw vulnerability counts. Skip this if you need deep runtime or infrastructure scanning; Boman.ai stays focused on the SDLC, which is exactly where most organizations actually fix things.
Development teams shipping web applications need Data Theorem Web Secure because it tests code, dependencies, and running applications in a single workflow, cutting the friction of bolting together separate SAST and DAST tools. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA through automated asset discovery and embedded API testing that most AppSec scanners skip entirely. Skip this if your primary concern is infrastructure or cloud configuration; Data Theorem is application-focused, not a platform security scanner.
ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC
Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Boman.ai AppSec Tool vs Data Theorem Web Secure for your application security posture management needs.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool: ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC. built by Boman.ai. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard consolidating findings from multiple security tools, Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)..
Data Theorem Web Secure: Full-stack web app security testing platform with SAST, DAST, SCA, and pentesting. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with SBOM..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), dynamic application security testing (dast). Boman.ai AppSec Tool differentiates with Unified dashboard consolidating findings from multiple security tools, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and dependency scanning, AI-powered vulnerability remediation. Data Theorem Web Secure differentiates with Software Composition Analysis (SCA) with SBOM, Penetration testing capabilities, Automated asset discovery and inventory.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool is developed by Boman.ai. Data Theorem Web Secure is developed by Data Theorem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool and Data Theorem Web Secure serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SBOM, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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