Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool is a commercial application security posture management tool by Boman.ai. Conviso AppScan is a commercial application security posture management tool by Conviso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams drowning in findings from disparate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools will appreciate Boman.ai AppSec Tool's ability to triage and route fixes directly into their existing CI/CD and ticketing workflows; the AI-powered remediation guidance cuts the noise that typically forces developers to choose between ignoring alerts or context-switching constantly. The platform covers ID.RA and GV.SC functions well, meaning you get genuine supply-chain visibility and risk prioritization rather than raw vulnerability counts. Skip this if you need deep runtime or infrastructure scanning; Boman.ai stays focused on the SDLC, which is exactly where most organizations actually fix things.
Security teams managing sprawling scanner portfolios across SAST, DAST, and SCA tools should pick Conviso AppScan to stop drowning in duplicate findings and actually prioritize what matters. Its risk-based deduplication engine and automated CI/CD gates cut noise by correlating results across multiple scanners, and native SBOM generation with CVE tracking maps your supply chain exposure directly to remediation work. Skip this if you're a single-tool shop or need deep forensics on detected incidents; Conviso excels at assessment and prioritization, not incident response orchestration.
ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC
Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners
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Common questions about comparing Boman.ai AppSec Tool vs Conviso AppScan for your application security posture management needs.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool: ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC. built by Boman.ai. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard consolidating findings from multiple security tools, Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)..
Conviso AppScan: Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners. built by Conviso. Core capabilities include Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool differentiates with Unified dashboard consolidating findings from multiple security tools, Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST). Conviso AppScan differentiates with Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool is developed by Boman.ai. Conviso AppScan is developed by Conviso. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Boman.ai AppSec Tool and Conviso AppScan serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SBOM, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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