Boman.ai AppSec Tool: ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC. built by Boman.ai. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard consolidating findings from multiple security tools, Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)..

Conviso AppScan: Orchestrates and centralizes app security testing results from multiple scanners. built by Conviso. Core capabilities include Centralized security scanner result aggregation, Automated deduplication and correlation of findings, CI/CD pipeline integration with security gates..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.