Bolster Platform: AI platform for phishing detection, brand impersonation monitoring & takedowns. built by Bolster. Core capabilities include Domain monitoring and automated takedowns, Social media monitoring and takedowns, App store monitoring for fake/fraudulent apps..

ZeroFox: External threat intelligence platform for surface, deep, and dark web monitoring. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with automated asset discovery, Brand and domain protection monitoring, Executive and identity protection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.