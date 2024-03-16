BlueTeam.Lab is a free cyber range training tool. BodgeIt Store is a free cyber range training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
SOC analysts who need hands-on detection tuning without waiting for incident response will build faster muscle with BlueTeam.Lab because you control the exact artifacts and attack sequences your team investigates. The tool ships as working Terraform and Ansible code, meaning you can spin up a realistic Windows environment in minutes and run repeatable scenarios, something point-and-click cyber ranges force you to book weeks in advance. Skip this if your team lacks infrastructure-as-code experience or you need compliance-mapped training tracks; BlueTeam.Lab is a sandbox for technical operators, not a turnkey training platform.
Security teams building internal penetration testing programs for junior staff should pick BodgeIt Store because it's deliberately constrained to web application basics, which prevents trainees from getting lost in complexity before they understand HTTP request manipulation and common injection flaws. The 281 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community use in training environments, and the zero cost removes budgeting friction for programs still proving ROI on security training. Skip this if your team needs to simulate infrastructure attacks, cloud misconfigurations, or advanced post-exploitation scenarios; BodgeIt Store stays in the shallow end by design.
BlueTeam.Lab provides Terraform and Ansible scripts to deploy an orchestrated detection laboratory for testing attacks and forensic artifacts in a SOC-like Windows environment.
Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing.
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Common questions about comparing BlueTeam.Lab vs BodgeIt Store for your cyber range training needs.
BlueTeam.Lab: BlueTeam.Lab provides Terraform and Ansible scripts to deploy an orchestrated detection laboratory for testing attacks and forensic artifacts in a SOC-like Windows environment..
BodgeIt Store: Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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