BlueCat Edge: DNS-layer security solution for threat detection and policy enforcement. built by BlueCat Networks. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include DNS-layer threat detection and blocking, Policy enforcement at DNS query level, Real-time threat feed integration..

BZAR: A set of Bro/Zeek scripts that detect ATT&CK-based adversarial activity and raise notices..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.