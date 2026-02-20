BLOKWORX SNPR: Fully managed NGFW service with 24/7 SOC monitoring for SMBs. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include 24/7/365 US-based SOC monitoring and incident response, Firewall event monitoring, alerting, and reporting, Secure remote access via GlobalProtect VPN..

Check Point Securing the AI Transformation: Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid mesh network security with Zero Trust architecture, Quantum Network Security firewalls, Email security platform..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.