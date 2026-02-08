Blindagem de Sites: Web security platform with WAF, CDN, SSL, and vulnerability scanning. built by Site Blindado. headquartered in Brazil. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning, Attack surface checking, Web Application Firewall (WAF)..

Check Point Securing the AI Transformation: Enterprise security platform for hybrid mesh networks and AI transformation. built by Check Point Software Technologies.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hybrid mesh network security with Zero Trust architecture, Quantum Network Security firewalls, Email security platform..

Both serve the Next-Generation Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.