Hapi developers who need per-route CSP enforcement without framework-level guesswork should use Blankie; its granular configuration model prevents the policy-creep that kills CSP deployments at scale. The 52 GitHub stars and active maintenance suggest real adoption in production Hapi shops, where CSP typically gets bolted on as an afterthought. This is not for teams running Express, Fastify, or multi-framework stacks; Blankie's specificity to Hapi is both its strength and its ceiling.

OWASP API Security Top 10

Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.