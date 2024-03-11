Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Blankie is a free api security tool. OWASP API Security Top 10 is a free api security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Hapi developers who need per-route CSP enforcement without framework-level guesswork should use Blankie; its granular configuration model prevents the policy-creep that kills CSP deployments at scale. The 52 GitHub stars and active maintenance suggest real adoption in production Hapi shops, where CSP typically gets bolted on as an afterthought. This is not for teams running Express, Fastify, or multi-framework stacks; Blankie's specificity to Hapi is both its strength and its ceiling.
Security architects and API platform teams building threat models or audit checklists should start with OWASP API Security Top 10; it's the only free reference that maps real exploits to specific API patterns rather than generic web risks. The list is maintained by vendors and practitioners across 15+ companies, so it reflects what's actually breaking in production, not theoretical attack surface. Skip this if you need automated scanning or remediation; it's a framework for thinking, not a tool that runs in your pipeline.
A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options.
A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices
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Common questions about comparing Blankie vs OWASP API Security Top 10 for your api security needs.
Blankie: A CSP plugin for hapi with per-route configuration options..
OWASP API Security Top 10: A community website for API security news, vulnerabilities, and best practices..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Blankie and OWASP API Security Top 10 serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Key differences: Blankie is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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