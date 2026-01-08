Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Blackwall GateKeeper is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Blackwall. PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by PIOLINK. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Hosting providers and ISPs defending customer web properties at scale should prioritize Blackwall GateKeeper for its L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis, which catches volumetric and application-layer attacks that signature-only solutions let through. The BGP Flowspec integration and white-label REST API mean you can filter upstream at your network edge and resell protection as a control panel plugin to your own customers. Skip this if you need workload protection or API security beyond the web tier; GateKeeper is purpose-built for perimeter defense, not deep application instrumentation.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications will get the most from PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K, since it bundles API Top 10 detection with WAF and DDoS in one platform rather than forcing you to bolt separate tools together. The hardware-based SSL offloading and license-scaled performance mean you're not paying for idle capacity across traffic spikes, and the three deployment modes let you start inline without ripping out your network. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach detection and response; WEBFRONT-K prioritizes prevention and continuous monitoring over forensics and incident recovery, which limits its value for teams already staffed around investigation workflows.
Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers
Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform with WAF and DDoS defense
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Common questions about comparing Blackwall GateKeeper vs PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Blackwall GateKeeper: Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers. built by Blackwall. Core capabilities include L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis and signature-based detection, Web Application Firewall with protection against SQLi, XSS, RCE attacks, Bot detection and mitigation for credential stuffing, scraping, and spam..
PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K: Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform with WAF and DDoS defense. built by PIOLINK. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, API security and protection, DDoS protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Blackwall GateKeeper differentiates with L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis and signature-based detection, Web Application Firewall with protection against SQLi, XSS, RCE attacks, Bot detection and mitigation for credential stuffing, scraping, and spam. PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K differentiates with Web application firewall protection, API security and protection, DDoS protection.
Blackwall GateKeeper is developed by Blackwall. PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K is developed by PIOLINK. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Blackwall GateKeeper integrates with cPanel, WHMCS, DirectAdmin, ISPmanager, AWS and 4 more. PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K integrates with Ansible. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Blackwall GateKeeper and PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, DDOS, TLS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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