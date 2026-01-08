Blackwall GateKeeper: Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers. built by Blackwall. Core capabilities include L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis and signature-based detection, Web Application Firewall with protection against SQLi, XSS, RCE attacks, Bot detection and mitigation for credential stuffing, scraping, and spam..

PIOLINK WEBFRONT-K: Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) platform with WAF and DDoS defense. built by PIOLINK. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, API security and protection, DDoS protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.