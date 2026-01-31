Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Blackpoint CompassOne is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Blackpoint Cyber. Rapid7 Surface Command is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Rapid7. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams under constant asset sprawl from remote work and cloud migration will get the most from Blackpoint CompassOne because it actually maps relationships between your inventory items instead of just listing them. The platform ingests data from multiple sources into one searchable index and flags high-risk assets in real time, which matters when your SOC is drowning in disconnected tools. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflow automation built in; CompassOne identifies the problem but leaves patching orchestration to your existing ticketing system.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across cloud and on-premise infrastructure should start with Surface Command; its continuous discovery and blast radius analysis actually tells you which exposed assets matter instead of dumping thousands of findings on your backlog. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA functions within NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get asset inventory tied directly to risk context rather than separate tools fighting over the same data. Skip this if your attack surface is still mostly on-premises and static; Surface Command's value multiplier is in organizations where assets spawn faster than traditional scans can track them.
Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users
Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Blackpoint CompassOne vs Rapid7 Surface Command for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Blackpoint CompassOne: Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users. built by Blackpoint Cyber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources..
Rapid7 Surface Command: Attack surface management platform providing continuous asset discovery and monitoring. built by Rapid7. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Internal and external asset inventory, 360-degree attack surface visibility..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Blackpoint CompassOne differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources. Rapid7 Surface Command differentiates with Continuous asset discovery and monitoring, Internal and external asset inventory, 360-degree attack surface visibility.
Blackpoint CompassOne is developed by Blackpoint Cyber. Rapid7 Surface Command is developed by Rapid7. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Blackpoint CompassOne and Rapid7 Surface Command serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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