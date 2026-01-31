Blackpoint CompassOne: Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users. built by Blackpoint Cyber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources..

Prevalent Security Data Fabric: AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data. built by prevalent security. Core capabilities include Automated data ingestion from disparate sources, Data normalization and standardization, Entity resolution using AI and ML..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.