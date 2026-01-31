Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Blackpoint CompassOne is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Blackpoint Cyber. Prevalent Security Data Fabric is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by prevalent security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams under constant asset sprawl from remote work and cloud migration will get the most from Blackpoint CompassOne because it actually maps relationships between your inventory items instead of just listing them. The platform ingests data from multiple sources into one searchable index and flags high-risk assets in real time, which matters when your SOC is drowning in disconnected tools. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflow automation built in; CompassOne identifies the problem but leaves patching orchestration to your existing ticketing system.
Prevalent Security Data Fabric
Enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected logs and alerts across cloud, SaaS, and on-premise systems should start here; Prevalent Security Data Fabric ingests and normalizes data at scale where most SIEM deployments give up. The platform covers ID.AM and DE.CM under NIST CSF 2.0 through automated entity resolution and continuous monitoring across devices, identity, and applications, which means you actually know what you're defending and can spot anomalies instead of chasing noise. This tool trades breadth for depth on investigation and response; if your team needs investigation workflows or playbook automation built in, you'll still need to bolt on a SOAR.
Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users
AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data
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Common questions about comparing Blackpoint CompassOne vs Prevalent Security Data Fabric for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Blackpoint CompassOne: Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users. built by Blackpoint Cyber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources..
Prevalent Security Data Fabric: AI-powered data fabric for ingesting, normalizing & unifying security data. built by prevalent security. Core capabilities include Automated data ingestion from disparate sources, Data normalization and standardization, Entity resolution using AI and ML..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Blackpoint CompassOne differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources. Prevalent Security Data Fabric differentiates with Automated data ingestion from disparate sources, Data normalization and standardization, Entity resolution using AI and ML.
Blackpoint CompassOne is developed by Blackpoint Cyber. Prevalent Security Data Fabric is developed by prevalent security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Blackpoint CompassOne and Prevalent Security Data Fabric serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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