Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Blackpoint CompassOne is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Blackpoint Cyber. Lansweeper is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Lansweeper. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams under constant asset sprawl from remote work and cloud migration will get the most from Blackpoint CompassOne because it actually maps relationships between your inventory items instead of just listing them. The platform ingests data from multiple sources into one searchable index and flags high-risk assets in real time, which matters when your SOC is drowning in disconnected tools. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflow automation built in; CompassOne identifies the problem but leaves patching orchestration to your existing ticketing system.
IT asset and vulnerability teams managing hybrid infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and OT environments should start with Lansweeper for its ability to surface unmanaged and rogue assets that discovery tools usually miss. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0 with data normalization that actually works across vendors and firmware versions, reducing the manual reconciliation that kills asset programs in mid-market shops. Skip this if you need deep forensic investigation or incident response; Lansweeper is discovery and inventory, not threat hunting.
Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users
AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory.
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Common questions about comparing Blackpoint CompassOne vs Lansweeper for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Blackpoint CompassOne: Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users. built by Blackpoint Cyber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources..
Lansweeper: AI cyber asset intelligence platform for IT/OT/cloud discovery & inventory. built by Lansweeper. Core capabilities include Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Blackpoint CompassOne differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources. Lansweeper differentiates with Automated IT asset discovery (servers, workstations, unmanaged and rogue assets), OT discovery to bridge the IT-OT gap, Cloud and virtual environment discovery across providers.
Blackpoint CompassOne is developed by Blackpoint Cyber. Lansweeper is developed by Lansweeper. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Blackpoint CompassOne and Lansweeper serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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