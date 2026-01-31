Blackpoint CompassOne: Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users. built by Blackpoint Cyber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources..

Faddom Flawless SecOps Powered by AI: AI-powered infrastructure visibility platform for SecOps and IT teams. built by Faddom. Core capabilities include Automated infrastructure mapping of on-prem and cloud environments, Lighthouse AI for traffic anomaly detection, Compass AI natural language infrastructure querying..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.