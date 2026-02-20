BlackDice Halo: AI-powered network cybersecurity platform for telcos to protect subscribers. built by BlackDice. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Operator console (BlackDice Retina) for full network threat visibility across routers, devices, and subscriber environments, Consumer mobile app (BlackDice Angel) for end-user threat management across connected devices, AI and machine learning engine (BlackDice IQ) for threat analysis and actionable insights..

Corelight Investigator: SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zeek-based network traffic monitoring, Suricata IDS integration, Smart PCAP selective packet capture..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.