Rav3n Watch: AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Continuous narrative and information environment monitoring, Detection of coordinated inauthentic behavior, Identification of disinformation and influence operations..

ZeroFox Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web forums and marketplaces for leaked data and threats. built by ZeroFox. Core capabilities include 24/7 monitoring of dark web forums and marketplaces, Human operative intelligence collection from TOR, I2P, ZeroNet, Telegram, and Discord, AI-powered analysis using Natural Language Processing..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.