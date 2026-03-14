Rav3n Watch: AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Continuous narrative and information environment monitoring, Detection of coordinated inauthentic behavior, Identification of disinformation and influence operations..

StealthMole: Dark web threat intelligence platform for detecting & investigating cyber threats. built by StealthMole. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web threat search and investigation, Threat intelligence modules for cyber threat detection, Real-world threat intelligence cases from StealthMole researchers..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.