Rav3n Watch: AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Continuous narrative and information environment monitoring, Detection of coordinated inauthentic behavior, Identification of disinformation and influence operations..

Outpost24 Cyber Threat Intelligence: Modular CTI platform with DRP modules for external threat detection & intel. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Compromised credential detection and monitoring, Data leakage detection from employees and third parties, Domain protection against phishing and cybersquatting..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.