Rav3n Watch: AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Continuous narrative and information environment monitoring, Detection of coordinated inauthentic behavior, Identification of disinformation and influence operations..

OSINTERA: Dark web intelligence platform for stealer log and credential exposure detection. built by OSINTERA. Core capabilities include Stealer Log Monitoring, Employee Credential Detection, Underground Forum Monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.