Rav3n Watch: AI-driven platform for monitoring & detecting disinformation and influence ops. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Continuous narrative and information environment monitoring, Detection of coordinated inauthentic behavior, Identification of disinformation and influence operations..

Cyble Dark Web Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting leaked credentials and threats. built by Cyble. Core capabilities include Dark web and deep web scanning across TOR, I2P, ZeroNet, paste sites, and forums, AI-powered threat analytics using ML and NLP models, Compromised credential and data leak detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.