Blackbird.AI: Narrative intelligence platform detecting disinformation & brand narrative threats. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Narrative threat detection across social and digital media, Coordinated inauthentic behavior identification, Influence operation and disinformation campaign analysis..

Netcraft Social Media Protection: Detects and takes down brand impersonations across social media platforms. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Brand impersonation detection across multiple social media platforms, Executive and employee profile impersonation detection, Social media ad monitoring and removal..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.