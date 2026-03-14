Blackbird.AI: Narrative intelligence platform detecting disinformation & brand narrative threats. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Narrative threat detection across social and digital media, Coordinated inauthentic behavior identification, Influence operation and disinformation campaign analysis..

DigitalStakeout OSINT Platform: OSINT platform for monitoring surface web, dark web, and social media sources. built by DigitalStakeout. Core capabilities include Real-time data collection from surface web, dark web, and social media, AI-powered data classification and sentiment analysis, Entity extraction and pivoting..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.