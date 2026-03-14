Investor Targeting: AI-driven narrative intelligence to detect disinformation targeting investor sentiment. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Narrative threat detection across online media, Coordinated inauthentic behavior identification, Bot and influence network detection..

Outtake OSINT: AI-powered OSINT platform for threat detection across open web sources. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include AI-powered continuous monitoring across social media, forums, and open web sources, Multi-media analysis of text, images, video, and audio content, Narrative monitoring for emerging threat campaigns..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.