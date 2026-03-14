Mid-market and enterprise security teams protecting investor relations and financial communications will find real value in Investor Targeting's ability to detect coordinated disinformation campaigns before they move markets. The tool's strength in continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, combined with real-time tracking across online media and bot networks, catches narrative threats that traditional security tools completely miss. This is not for organizations that treat investor sentiment as a comms problem rather than a security problem, or those without a dedicated IR function to act on intelligence within hours of detection.