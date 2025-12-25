Black Duck Polaris Platform: Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..

Veracode Secure SDLC: Platform for securing SDLC with SAST, DAST, SCA, container security & ASPM. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) for 100+ languages and frameworks, Dynamic application security testing (DAST) for web applications and APIs, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open-source vulnerabilities and license compliance..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.