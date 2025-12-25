Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Polaris Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Semgrep AppSec Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Black Duck Polaris Platform if your bottleneck is scattered open source risk across multiple repositories and build pipelines. The platform handles multi-repository onboarding with event-based automation that actually reduces manual triage work, and its SCA engine catches licensing and vulnerability issues before they hit production. Skip this if you need infrastructure scanning to be equal-strength with code scanning; Polaris leans heavily into application-layer AST and open source management, leaving IaC as a secondary capability.
Development teams shipping code multiple times a day need Semgrep AppSec Platform to catch dependency and secrets vulnerabilities before merge, not after deployment. Its diff-aware scanning and pull request integration mean developers see actionable feedback in their workflow rather than in a security queue three sprints later, and the semantic analysis engine reduces noise on secrets detection by orders of magnitude compared to regex-only tools. Skip this if your organization runs mostly monolithic Java applications where you already have deep IDE plugin coverage; Semgrep's speed advantage matters most in polyglot, containerized environments where traditional SAST chokes.
Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities
Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Polaris Platform vs Semgrep AppSec Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Black Duck Polaris Platform: Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Semgrep AppSec Platform: Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA) for dependency vulnerabilities, Secrets detection with semantic analysis..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast). Black Duck Polaris Platform differentiates with Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST), Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning. Semgrep AppSec Platform differentiates with Software composition analysis (SCA) for dependency vulnerabilities, Secrets detection with semantic analysis, Managed Scans on cloud infrastructure.
Black Duck Polaris Platform is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Semgrep AppSec Platform is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Polaris Platform and Semgrep AppSec Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SCA, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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