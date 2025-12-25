Black Duck Polaris Platform: Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..

Semgrep AppSec Platform: Platform for managing SAST, SCA, and secrets scanning across organizations. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA) for dependency vulnerabilities, Secrets detection with semantic analysis..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.