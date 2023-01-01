Black Duck Polaris Platform: Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..

Plexicus ASPM: ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Secrets detection across repositories and git history, Software Composition Analysis for dependency scanning..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.