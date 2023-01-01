Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Polaris Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Plexicus ASPM is a commercial application security posture management tool by Plexicus. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Black Duck Polaris Platform if your bottleneck is scattered open source risk across multiple repositories and build pipelines. The platform handles multi-repository onboarding with event-based automation that actually reduces manual triage work, and its SCA engine catches licensing and vulnerability issues before they hit production. Skip this if you need infrastructure scanning to be equal-strength with code scanning; Polaris leans heavily into application-layer AST and open source management, leaving IaC as a secondary capability.
Startups and SMBs with fragmented security tooling across code, dependencies, and infrastructure will find value in Plexicus ASPM's automated remediation engine, which actually closes findings instead of just flagging them. The platform covers NIST ID.RA and PR.PS functions across your entire software supply chain from git to cloud deployment, and its Codex Remedium Agent handles remediation at scale without manual triage overhead. Skip this if you need mature CSPM-only capabilities or vendor-agnostic IaC scanning beyond Terraform and CloudFormation; Plexicus is built for teams prioritizing developer velocity over exhaustive compliance reporting.
Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities
ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Polaris Platform vs Plexicus ASPM for your application security posture management needs.
Black Duck Polaris Platform: Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Plexicus ASPM: ASPM platform with automated remediation for code, dependencies, IaC, and APIs. built by Plexicus. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Secrets detection across repositories and git history, Software Composition Analysis for dependency scanning..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Polaris Platform differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST). Plexicus ASPM differentiates with Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Secrets detection across repositories and git history, Software Composition Analysis for dependency scanning.
Black Duck Polaris Platform is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Plexicus ASPM is developed by Plexicus founded in 2023-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Polaris Platform and Plexicus ASPM serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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