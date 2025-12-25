Development teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Black Duck Polaris Platform if your bottleneck is scattered open source risk across multiple repositories and build pipelines. The platform handles multi-repository onboarding with event-based automation that actually reduces manual triage work, and its SCA engine catches licensing and vulnerability issues before they hit production. Skip this if you need infrastructure scanning to be equal-strength with code scanning; Polaris leans heavily into application-layer AST and open source management, leaving IaC as a secondary capability.

Entersoft Application Security

Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling codebases and third-party dependencies will get real value from Entersoft Application Security's combination of SAST, DAST, and SCA paired with threat modeling services; the vendor's depth in supply chain risk management (GV.SC) and security training reflects a platform built for organizations that need to shift left without sacrificing depth on what's already in production. Small teams or those wanting a single-vendor SIEM integration should look elsewhere; Entersoft's strength is in the application layer, not downstream alerting, and that focus means you're buying a specialist tool, not a platform.