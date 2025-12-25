Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Polaris Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Entersoft Application Security is a commercial application security posture management tool by Entersoft Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Black Duck Polaris Platform if your bottleneck is scattered open source risk across multiple repositories and build pipelines. The platform handles multi-repository onboarding with event-based automation that actually reduces manual triage work, and its SCA engine catches licensing and vulnerability issues before they hit production. Skip this if you need infrastructure scanning to be equal-strength with code scanning; Polaris leans heavily into application-layer AST and open source management, leaving IaC as a secondary capability.
Entersoft Application Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling codebases and third-party dependencies will get real value from Entersoft Application Security's combination of SAST, DAST, and SCA paired with threat modeling services; the vendor's depth in supply chain risk management (GV.SC) and security training reflects a platform built for organizations that need to shift left without sacrificing depth on what's already in production. Small teams or those wanting a single-vendor SIEM integration should look elsewhere; Entersoft's strength is in the application layer, not downstream alerting, and that focus means you're buying a specialist tool, not a platform.
Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities
AppSec services including SAST, DAST, SCA, threat modeling & training
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Polaris Platform vs Entersoft Application Security for your application security posture management needs.
Black Duck Polaris Platform: Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Entersoft Application Security: AppSec services including SAST, DAST, SCA, threat modeling & training. built by Entersoft Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), software composition analysis (sca), dynamic application security testing (dast). Black Duck Polaris Platform differentiates with Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning, Secrets detection, Automated security testing throughout SDLC. Entersoft Application Security differentiates with Threat Modeling, Security Training, Penetration Testing Services.
Black Duck Polaris Platform is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Entersoft Application Security is developed by Entersoft Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Polaris Platform and Entersoft Application Security serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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