Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Polaris Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Boman.ai AppSec Tool is a commercial application security posture management tool by Boman.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Black Duck Polaris Platform if your bottleneck is scattered open source risk across multiple repositories and build pipelines. The platform handles multi-repository onboarding with event-based automation that actually reduces manual triage work, and its SCA engine catches licensing and vulnerability issues before they hit production. Skip this if you need infrastructure scanning to be equal-strength with code scanning; Polaris leans heavily into application-layer AST and open source management, leaving IaC as a secondary capability.
Development teams drowning in findings from disparate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools will appreciate Boman.ai AppSec Tool's ability to triage and route fixes directly into their existing CI/CD and ticketing workflows; the AI-powered remediation guidance cuts the noise that typically forces developers to choose between ignoring alerts or context-switching constantly. The platform covers ID.RA and GV.SC functions well, meaning you get genuine supply-chain visibility and risk prioritization rather than raw vulnerability counts. Skip this if you need deep runtime or infrastructure scanning; Boman.ai stays focused on the SDLC, which is exactly where most organizations actually fix things.
Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities
ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Polaris Platform vs Boman.ai AppSec Tool for your application security posture management needs.
Black Duck Polaris Platform: Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Boman.ai AppSec Tool: ASPM platform for monitoring, prioritizing, and remediating risks across SDLC. built by Boman.ai. Core capabilities include Unified dashboard consolidating findings from multiple security tools, Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), dynamic application security testing (dast). Black Duck Polaris Platform differentiates with Software composition analysis (SCA), Infrastructure as Code (IaC) scanning, Secrets detection. Boman.ai AppSec Tool differentiates with Unified dashboard consolidating findings from multiple security tools, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) and dependency scanning, AI-powered vulnerability remediation.
Black Duck Polaris Platform is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Boman.ai AppSec Tool is developed by Boman.ai. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Polaris Platform and Boman.ai AppSec Tool serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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