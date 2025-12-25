Development teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Black Duck Polaris Platform if your bottleneck is scattered open source risk across multiple repositories and build pipelines. The platform handles multi-repository onboarding with event-based automation that actually reduces manual triage work, and its SCA engine catches licensing and vulnerability issues before they hit production. Skip this if you need infrastructure scanning to be equal-strength with code scanning; Polaris leans heavily into application-layer AST and open source management, leaving IaC as a secondary capability.

Boman.ai AppSec Tool

Development teams drowning in findings from disparate SAST, DAST, and SCA tools will appreciate Boman.ai AppSec Tool's ability to triage and route fixes directly into their existing CI/CD and ticketing workflows; the AI-powered remediation guidance cuts the noise that typically forces developers to choose between ignoring alerts or context-switching constantly. The platform covers ID.RA and GV.SC functions well, meaning you get genuine supply-chain visibility and risk prioritization rather than raw vulnerability counts. Skip this if you need deep runtime or infrastructure scanning; Boman.ai stays focused on the SDLC, which is exactly where most organizations actually fix things.