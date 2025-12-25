Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis: SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks..

ZAST.AI: AI agent that finds, exploits & verifies zero-day vulns with zero false positives. built by ZAST.AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven source code logic analysis, Automated vulnerability identification, Proof-of-concept (POC) exploit generation..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.