Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Privado Open-Source is a free static application security testing tool by Privado. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise development teams shipping code in safety-critical or regulated industries should start with Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis; its support for ISO 26262 functional safety and AUTOSAR standards means compliance reporting is built in rather than bolted on afterward. The tool covers 22 languages across 200+ frameworks with severity-ranked issue prioritization, which matters when your backlog is deep. Skip this if your organization needs runtime defense or wants a single vendor handling both SAST and dependency scanning; Coverity is strongest in the analysis phase, not in protecting what's already deployed.
Development teams shipping mobile apps need Privado Open-Source because it catches data leakage patterns in code before they hit the Play Store or App Store, which closed-source SAST tools often miss in privacy-specific contexts. The tool generates automated compliance reports for both platforms and Apple Privacy Manifests, cutting the manual audit work most teams currently do by hand. Skip this if your org needs centralized policy enforcement across web services and infrastructure; Privado's strength is mobile-first, not enterprise-wide data governance.
SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software
Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis.
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis vs Privado Open-Source for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis: SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks..
Privado Open-Source: Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis. built by Privado. Core capabilities include Personal data flow diagram generation, Detection of CWE and OWASP data security vulnerabilities, Data leakage to logs detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis differentiates with Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks. Privado Open-Source differentiates with Personal data flow diagram generation, Detection of CWE and OWASP data security vulnerabilities, Data leakage to logs detection.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Privado Open-Source is developed by Privado. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis and Privado Open-Source serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover OWASP, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is Commercial while Privado Open-Source is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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