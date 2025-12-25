Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis: SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks..

Privado Open-Source: Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis. built by Privado. Core capabilities include Personal data flow diagram generation, Detection of CWE and OWASP data security vulnerabilities, Data leakage to logs detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.