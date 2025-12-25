Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. OpenRefactory iCR for C is a commercial static application security testing tool by OpenRefactory. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise development teams shipping code in safety-critical or regulated industries should start with Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis; its support for ISO 26262 functional safety and AUTOSAR standards means compliance reporting is built in rather than bolted on afterward. The tool covers 22 languages across 200+ frameworks with severity-ranked issue prioritization, which matters when your backlog is deep. Skip this if your organization needs runtime defense or wants a single vendor handling both SAST and dependency scanning; Coverity is strongest in the analysis phase, not in protecting what's already deployed.
Development teams shipping C code who need automated repair, not just vulnerability reporting, should evaluate OpenRefactory iCR for C; it closes the gap between finding issues and actually fixing them at scale. The tool is benchmarked against NIST SAMATE, giving you a credible third-party baseline for what it catches rather than vendor marketing claims. Skip this if your codebase is predominantly Java or Python and you're looking for language-agnostic coverage; the C focus is deliberate, and the multi-language support appears secondary to the core strength.
SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software
Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE.
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis vs OpenRefactory iCR for C for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis: SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks..
OpenRefactory iCR for C: Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE. built by OpenRefactory. Core capabilities include Static analysis of C source code, Automated code repair for identified issues, Trial environment using NIST SAMATE benchmark programs..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis differentiates with Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks. OpenRefactory iCR for C differentiates with Static analysis of C source code, Automated code repair for identified issues, Trial environment using NIST SAMATE benchmark programs.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. OpenRefactory iCR for C is developed by OpenRefactory. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis and OpenRefactory iCR for C serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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