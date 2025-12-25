Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis: SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks..

OpenRefactory iCR for C: Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE. built by OpenRefactory. Core capabilities include Static analysis of C source code, Automated code repair for identified issues, Trial environment using NIST SAMATE benchmark programs..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.