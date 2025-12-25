Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis: SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks..

Nuxt Security: A Nuxt 3 security module that automatically implements OWASP security patterns through HTTP headers, middleware, and various protection mechanisms including CSP, XSS validation, CORS, and CSRF protection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.