Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis: SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks..

Insider: Insider is an open-source CLI tool that performs static source code analysis to detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities across multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and JavaScript..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.