Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Insider is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams shipping code in safety-critical or regulated industries should start with Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis; its support for ISO 26262 functional safety and AUTOSAR standards means compliance reporting is built in rather than bolted on afterward. The tool covers 22 languages across 200+ frameworks with severity-ranked issue prioritization, which matters when your backlog is deep. Skip this if your organization needs runtime defense or wants a single vendor handling both SAST and dependency scanning; Coverity is strongest in the analysis phase, not in protecting what's already deployed.
Development teams in fast-moving startups and mid-market companies should use Insider if they need SAST integrated directly into CI/CD without licensing friction. It scans six programming languages for OWASP Top 10 issues at zero cost, and the 550 GitHub stars signal real adoption among teams that value transparency and open-source tooling. Skip this if you need commercial support, a managed SaaS console, or detection capabilities beyond known vulnerability patterns; Insider is a CLI-first tool for developers who prefer running their own security scanning rather than outsourcing it to a vendor platform.
SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software
Insider is an open-source CLI tool that performs static source code analysis to detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities across multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and JavaScript.
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis vs Insider for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis: SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks..
Insider: Insider is an open-source CLI tool that performs static source code analysis to detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities across multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and JavaScript..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Insider is open-source with 550 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis and Insider serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Source Code Analysis, OWASP. Key differences: Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is Commercial while Insider is Free, Insider is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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