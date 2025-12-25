Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. DOMXSS Scanner is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise development teams shipping code in safety-critical or regulated industries should start with Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis; its support for ISO 26262 functional safety and AUTOSAR standards means compliance reporting is built in rather than bolted on afterward. The tool covers 22 languages across 200+ frameworks with severity-ranked issue prioritization, which matters when your backlog is deep. Skip this if your organization needs runtime defense or wants a single vendor handling both SAST and dependency scanning; Coverity is strongest in the analysis phase, not in protecting what's already deployed.
Frontend developers and security engineers auditing single-page applications will find DOMXSS Scanner useful for catching DOM XSS issues that static analysis often misses, particularly in JavaScript event handlers and sink chains. The tool is free and requires no setup; paste code and get results in seconds, which beats paying for a commercial SAST license when you're hunting one specific vulnerability class. Skip this if your codebase spans multiple frameworks and you need centralized reporting tied to your CI/CD pipeline; DOMXSS Scanner is a targeted scanner, not a platform.
SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software
A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis vs DOMXSS Scanner for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis: SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks..
DOMXSS Scanner: A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. DOMXSS Scanner is open-source with 194 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis and DOMXSS Scanner serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis. Key differences: Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is Commercial while DOMXSS Scanner is Free, DOMXSS Scanner is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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