Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Corgea Malware Scanning is a commercial static application security testing tool by Corgea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise development teams shipping code in safety-critical or regulated industries should start with Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis; its support for ISO 26262 functional safety and AUTOSAR standards means compliance reporting is built in rather than bolted on afterward. The tool covers 22 languages across 200+ frameworks with severity-ranked issue prioritization, which matters when your backlog is deep. Skip this if your organization needs runtime defense or wants a single vendor handling both SAST and dependency scanning; Coverity is strongest in the analysis phase, not in protecting what's already deployed.
Development teams shipping code through CI/CD pipelines need Corgea Malware Scanning because it catches backdoors and malicious code before merge, not after deployment. Support for 20+ languages and heuristic pattern-matching across 15+ critical CWEs means you're blocking real threats at pull-request time, with line-level evidence that developers actually understand. Skip this if your primary concern is post-incident forensics or supply chain visibility beyond your own repositories; Corgea is detection-focused within your codebase, not a broader risk assessment platform.
SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software
Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis vs Corgea Malware Scanning for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis: SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks..
Corgea Malware Scanning: Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Static analysis scanning for malicious code and backdoors, Detection of 15+ critical CWEs including CWE-506 and CWE-288, Support for 20+ programming languages..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis differentiates with Static code analysis across files and libraries, Support for 22 programming languages, Support for over 200 frameworks. Corgea Malware Scanning differentiates with Static analysis scanning for malicious code and backdoors, Detection of 15+ critical CWEs including CWE-506 and CWE-288, Support for 20+ programming languages.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Corgea Malware Scanning is developed by Corgea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis and Corgea Malware Scanning serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Source Code Analysis, DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox