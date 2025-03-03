Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by The Code Registry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in
Development teams that want vulnerability findings before code reaches the repository will get real value from Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in; its SAST and SCA scanning embedded directly in VS Code, Visual Studio, and IntelliJ catches open source risks and dependency issues at write-time rather than in CI/CD gates. The integration with Black Duck Assist for AI-driven remediation guidance means developers actually fix issues instead of ignoring security warnings. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy enforcement layer or platform-wide supply chain visibility across all repositories; Code Sight is a left-shift tool for individual developers, not a governance control point.
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence
Security and engineering leaders at startups and mid-market companies need visibility into open-source risk and code quality without the price tag of enterprise SAST platforms, and The Code Registry delivers that through dependency scanning and AI-driven code scoring across 500+ languages. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC by automating SBOM export and license compliance detection, which covers the supply chain audits most smaller teams lack resources to run manually. Skip this if your organization needs deep custom rule configuration or integration with proprietary internal systems; The Code Registry prioritizes breadth of language support and developer metrics over the configurability that larger enterprises demand.
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in vs The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Security vulnerability scanning for code and dependencies, Open-source component detection and license compliance, SBOM export in standard formats..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence differentiates with Security vulnerability scanning for code and dependencies, Open-source component detection and license compliance, SBOM export in standard formats.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is developed by The Code Registry. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in integrates with Black Duck Assist, Coverity, VS Code, Visual Studio, Eclipse and 1 more. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, Git and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in and The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Open Source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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