Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Symbiotic Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Symbiotic Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in
Development teams that want vulnerability findings before code reaches the repository will get real value from Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in; its SAST and SCA scanning embedded directly in VS Code, Visual Studio, and IntelliJ catches open source risks and dependency issues at write-time rather than in CI/CD gates. The integration with Black Duck Assist for AI-driven remediation guidance means developers actually fix issues instead of ignoring security warnings. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy enforcement layer or platform-wide supply chain visibility across all repositories; Code Sight is a left-shift tool for individual developers, not a governance control point.
Teams shipping code faster than their security processes can review it should pick Symbiotic Security for its real-time IDE interception; it catches vulnerabilities during drafting rather than forcing developers to wait for pipeline gates or remediate after merge. The tool covers NIST PR.AT (awareness and training) through contextual just-in-time guidance, meaning developers learn secure patterns instead of just getting blocked. Symbiotic shines for startups and mid-market shops with lean security staffs, but enterprise teams expecting deep integration with existing SAST tools or extensive policy customization may find the 22-person vendor limiting.
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
Real-time AI-powered code security tool for IDE vulnerability detection & fix
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in vs Symbiotic Security for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..
Symbiotic Security: Real-time AI-powered code security tool for IDE vulnerability detection & fix. built by Symbiotic Security. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE during code drafting, Automatic AI-powered code remediation with secure replacement suggestions, Contextual just-in-time security training for developers..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation. Symbiotic Security differentiates with Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE during code drafting, Automatic AI-powered code remediation with secure replacement suggestions, Contextual just-in-time security training for developers.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Symbiotic Security is developed by Symbiotic Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in and Symbiotic Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, IDE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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