Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..

Symbiotic Security: Real-time AI-powered code security tool for IDE vulnerability detection & fix. built by Symbiotic Security. Core capabilities include Real-time vulnerability detection in IDE during code drafting, Automatic AI-powered code remediation with secure replacement suggestions, Contextual just-in-time security training for developers..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.