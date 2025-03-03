Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Software Improvement Group Sigrid® is a commercial static application security testing tool by Software Improvement Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in
Development teams that want vulnerability findings before code reaches the repository will get real value from Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in; its SAST and SCA scanning embedded directly in VS Code, Visual Studio, and IntelliJ catches open source risks and dependency issues at write-time rather than in CI/CD gates. The integration with Black Duck Assist for AI-driven remediation guidance means developers actually fix issues instead of ignoring security warnings. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy enforcement layer or platform-wide supply chain visibility across all repositories; Code Sight is a left-shift tool for individual developers, not a governance control point.
Software Improvement Group Sigrid®
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in technical debt across sprawling codebases will get the most from Software Improvement Group Sigrid® because it actually quantifies maintainability against a 400-billion-line benchmarking database, turning vague "code quality" into actionable risk scores. The platform maps to NIST ID.RA and GV.SC, meaning it strengthens both your internal risk assessment and your ability to govern third-party dependencies before they become supply chain liabilities. Skip this if you need runtime application security or vulnerability patching; Sigrid® stops at analysis and architectural visibility, not remediation orchestration or deployment controls.
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
Software portfolio governance platform for code quality and security analysis
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in vs Software Improvement Group Sigrid® for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..
Software Improvement Group Sigrid®: Software portfolio governance platform for code quality and security analysis. built by Software Improvement Group. Core capabilities include Source code analysis and benchmarking against 400B+ lines of code database, Continuous security vulnerability scanning with severity-based prioritization, Code quality and maintainability assessment for technical debt identification..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation. Software Improvement Group Sigrid® differentiates with Source code analysis and benchmarking against 400B+ lines of code database, Continuous security vulnerability scanning with severity-based prioritization, Code quality and maintainability assessment for technical debt identification.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Software Improvement Group Sigrid® is developed by Software Improvement Group. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in and Software Improvement Group Sigrid® serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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