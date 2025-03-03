Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Semgrep Assistant is a commercial static application security testing tool by Semgrep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in
Development teams that want vulnerability findings before code reaches the repository will get real value from Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in; its SAST and SCA scanning embedded directly in VS Code, Visual Studio, and IntelliJ catches open source risks and dependency issues at write-time rather than in CI/CD gates. The integration with Black Duck Assist for AI-driven remediation guidance means developers actually fix issues instead of ignoring security warnings. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy enforcement layer or platform-wide supply chain visibility across all repositories; Code Sight is a left-shift tool for individual developers, not a governance control point.
Development teams drowning in SAST noise will cut false positives by 40-60% with Semgrep Assistant's AI triage; the tool learns from your org's actual risk decisions instead of forcing generic rules. It integrates directly into pull requests with step-by-step remediation guidance, meaning developers fix issues before code review rather than after. Skip this if you need SAST from scratch,Semgrep Assistant sits on top of the Semgrep SAST engine and won't work as a standalone scanner.
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
AI-powered SAST tool that triages findings and provides remediation guidance
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in vs Semgrep Assistant for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..
Semgrep Assistant: AI-powered SAST tool that triages findings and provides remediation guidance. built by Semgrep. Core capabilities include AI-powered false positive filtering, Automated finding triage using LLMs, Step-by-step remediation guidance in pull requests..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation. Semgrep Assistant differentiates with AI-powered false positive filtering, Automated finding triage using LLMs, Step-by-step remediation guidance in pull requests.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Semgrep Assistant is developed by Semgrep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in integrates with Black Duck Assist, Coverity, VS Code, Visual Studio, Eclipse and 1 more. Semgrep Assistant integrates with Azure DevOps. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in and Semgrep Assistant serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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