Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Rusty Hog is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in
Development teams that want vulnerability findings before code reaches the repository will get real value from Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in; its SAST and SCA scanning embedded directly in VS Code, Visual Studio, and IntelliJ catches open source risks and dependency issues at write-time rather than in CI/CD gates. The integration with Black Duck Assist for AI-driven remediation guidance means developers actually fix issues instead of ignoring security warnings. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy enforcement layer or platform-wide supply chain visibility across all repositories; Code Sight is a left-shift tool for individual developers, not a governance control point.
Development teams running CI/CD pipelines where secret leakage is the immediate threat will get the most from Rusty Hog; it's written in Rust specifically to scan at pipeline speed without the overhead that slows Python-based alternatives. The tool scans 526 GitHub stars worth of real deployments and costs nothing, so friction to adoption is near zero. Skip it if you need post-compromise forensics or secrets management integration; Rusty Hog stops secrets before they ship, not after they're stolen.
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance.
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in vs Rusty Hog for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..
Rusty Hog: A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Rusty Hog is open-source with 526 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in and Rusty Hog serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Open Source. Key differences: Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is Commercial while Rusty Hog is Free, Rusty Hog is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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