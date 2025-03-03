Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Privado Open-Source is a free static application security testing tool by Privado. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in
Development teams that want vulnerability findings before code reaches the repository will get real value from Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in; its SAST and SCA scanning embedded directly in VS Code, Visual Studio, and IntelliJ catches open source risks and dependency issues at write-time rather than in CI/CD gates. The integration with Black Duck Assist for AI-driven remediation guidance means developers actually fix issues instead of ignoring security warnings. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy enforcement layer or platform-wide supply chain visibility across all repositories; Code Sight is a left-shift tool for individual developers, not a governance control point.
Development teams shipping mobile apps need Privado Open-Source because it catches data leakage patterns in code before they hit the Play Store or App Store, which closed-source SAST tools often miss in privacy-specific contexts. The tool generates automated compliance reports for both platforms and Apple Privacy Manifests, cutting the manual audit work most teams currently do by hand. Skip this if your org needs centralized policy enforcement across web services and infrastructure; Privado's strength is mobile-first, not enterprise-wide data governance.
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in vs Privado Open-Source for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..
Privado Open-Source: Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis. built by Privado. Core capabilities include Personal data flow diagram generation, Detection of CWE and OWASP data security vulnerabilities, Data leakage to logs detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation. Privado Open-Source differentiates with Personal data flow diagram generation, Detection of CWE and OWASP data security vulnerabilities, Data leakage to logs detection.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Privado Open-Source is developed by Privado. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in integrates with Black Duck Assist, Coverity, VS Code, Visual Studio, Eclipse and 1 more. Privado Open-Source integrates with Google Play Store, Apple App Store. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in and Privado Open-Source serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Open Source, DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is Commercial while Privado Open-Source is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox