Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..

Offensive 360 O360: SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities. built by Offensive360. Core capabilities include Virtual compiler-based static code analysis, Deep data-flow analysis, Software composition analysis (SCA)..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.