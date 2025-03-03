Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Offensive 360 O360 is a commercial static application security testing tool by Offensive360. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in
Development teams that want vulnerability findings before code reaches the repository will get real value from Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in; its SAST and SCA scanning embedded directly in VS Code, Visual Studio, and IntelliJ catches open source risks and dependency issues at write-time rather than in CI/CD gates. The integration with Black Duck Assist for AI-driven remediation guidance means developers actually fix issues instead of ignoring security warnings. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy enforcement layer or platform-wide supply chain visibility across all repositories; Code Sight is a left-shift tool for individual developers, not a governance control point.
Startup and SMB teams without dedicated AppSec staff should use Offensive 360 O360 because it requires no build process or compilation step, letting developers scan code directly without infrastructure setup. It covers 20+ languages and performs embedded binary analysis with offline capability, making it practical for resource-constrained teams that can't maintain complex CI/CD integrations. Skip this if you need enterprise-scale governance features or vendor scale; O360's five-person team limits roadmap velocity and post-sale support depth.
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in vs Offensive 360 O360 for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..
Offensive 360 O360: SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities. built by Offensive360. Core capabilities include Virtual compiler-based static code analysis, Deep data-flow analysis, Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation. Offensive 360 O360 differentiates with Virtual compiler-based static code analysis, Deep data-flow analysis, Software composition analysis (SCA).
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Offensive 360 O360 is developed by Offensive360. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in and Offensive 360 O360 serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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