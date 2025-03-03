Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is a commercial static application security testing tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Dependencies is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams that want vulnerability findings before code reaches the repository will get real value from Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in; its SAST and SCA scanning embedded directly in VS Code, Visual Studio, and IntelliJ catches open source risks and dependency issues at write-time rather than in CI/CD gates. The integration with Black Duck Assist for AI-driven remediation guidance means developers actually fix issues instead of ignoring security warnings. Skip this if your org needs a centralized policy enforcement layer or platform-wide supply chain visibility across all repositories; Code Sight is a left-shift tool for individual developers, not a governance control point.
Windows development teams troubleshooting DLL load failures will find Dependencies essential; it replaces the obsolete Dependency Walker with a modern interface that actually shows you why a binary won't load instead of leaving you guessing. With 11,263 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's proven reliable for the specific pain of resolving missing dependency chains on Windows. Skip this if you need automated supply chain risk scanning or vulnerability detection in your dependencies; Dependencies is a diagnostic tool for load-time issues, not a security scanner for known CVEs.
IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection
Dependencies is an open-source modern replacement for Dependency Walker that helps Windows developers analyze and troubleshoot DLL load dependency issues.
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in vs Dependencies for your static application security testing needs.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in: IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST) with rapid and full scan options, Software composition analysis (SCA) for open source dependencies, Real-time vulnerability detection during code creation..
Dependencies: Dependencies is an open-source modern replacement for Dependency Walker that helps Windows developers analyze and troubleshoot DLL load dependency issues..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Dependencies is open-source with 11,263 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in and Dependencies serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Open Source. Key differences: Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in is Commercial while Dependencies is Free, Dependencies is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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