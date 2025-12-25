Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis
Teams managing sprawling dependency inventories across 35+ package ecosystems need ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis for one reason: exploitability analysis that actually reads your code, not just CVE scores, which cuts false positives dramatically and makes remediation decisions defensible. The tool covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 supply chain and asset management functions, and automated pull requests for updates eliminate the manual triage tax that kills most SCA programs. Skip this if you're a single-language shop or need SAST bundled in; ZeroPath is deliberately focused on dependencies, which is exactly what makes it effective.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
SCA tool with exploitability analysis for dependency vulnerability management
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool with exploitability analysis for dependency vulnerability management. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Dependency scanning across 35+ package ecosystems, Exploitability analysis based on actual code usage, AI-assessed CVSS 4.0 vulnerability scoring..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies. ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Dependency scanning across 35+ package ecosystems, Exploitability analysis based on actual code usage, AI-assessed CVSS 4.0 vulnerability scoring.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and ZeroPath Software Composition Analysis serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Dependency Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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