Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Wiz Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Wiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
Teams managing software delivery across container and Kubernetes environments should pick Wiz Supply Chain Security for its agentless SBOM generation and runtime image integrity verification, which catches component vulnerabilities without the instrumentation overhead that slows CI/CD pipelines. The platform covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory in a single deployment, eliminating the visibility gap most organizations have between what they think they're shipping and what's actually running. Skip this if your supply chain risk lives primarily in third-party SaaS integrations or legacy on-premises software; Wiz's strength is cloud-native code-to-runtime lineage, not vendor risk scoring.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs Wiz Supply Chain Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
Wiz Supply Chain Security: Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Agentless SBOM generation for software components, Container and VM image scanning, Infrastructure-as-Code scanning..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in ci/cd pipeline integration. Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies. Wiz Supply Chain Security differentiates with Agentless SBOM generation for software components, Container and VM image scanning, Infrastructure-as-Code scanning.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Wiz Supply Chain Security is developed by Wiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and Wiz Supply Chain Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, SBOM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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